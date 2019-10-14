Robert Downey Jr. is ready for a new adventure. After playing Iron Man for over a decade, Downey is set to play another iconic character: Dr. John Dolittle in the new adventure film Dolittle.

When the movie starts, Downey’s Dolittle has locked himself away in Dolittle Manor after losing his wife seven years earlier, with just his animal friends as company—he has the ability to speak with them. But when Queen Victoria falls very ill, Dolittle is thrust into action and must take a major adventure across the world to a mysterious island to find a cure to save her.

Downey stars alongside an incredible voice cast that includes John Cena, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani, and Octavia Spencer. Cena stars as Yoshi the polar bear, while Holland plays Jip the dog, and Malek is playing Chee-Chee the gorilla.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

I’ve been talking to animals for years now…And they finally started talking back. Does this mean I was getting the silent treatment?

Dolittle will be released on January 17, 2020.