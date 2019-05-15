After six decades in Hollywood, Robert Redford says he’s ready to retire. The legendary actor and director said in an interview that his final acting appearance will be in 2018’s The Old Man & the Gun.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting,” Redford told Entertainment Weekly. “[I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21.”

Although Redford is done with acting, he leaves behind a major legacy. Redford became a style icon during the height of his career in the 1970s, and along with contemporaries like Paul Newman and Clint Eastwood, he helped define what it meant to be a man in America.

On top of that, Redford started the Sundance Film Festival, which has helped develop and promote independent films since he founded it in 1978.

With Redford hanging up his spikes, Men’s Journal put together some of his most iconic and memorable roles.