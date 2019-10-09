Two comedy giants are coming together just in time for Christmas. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are teaming up for a live-action musical reimagining of the classic Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be directed by the duo of Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the film Daddy’s Home and its sequel. Ferrell and Reynolds both will produce the film through their respective production companies. Apple reportedly won out a competitive bidding war and is in “final negotiations” for the project.

Apple is reportedly paying quite a big price to get the A-list stars’ movie, having beat out Netflix, Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures with “a lavish deal that blew away other offers,” according to Variety. Reynolds and Ferrell are in line to make pretty hefty salaries for the film as stars and producers, with Variety reporting that the total for the two actors and the directors combined could “clock in at north of $60 million.”

This deal is another major one for Reynolds, who has been plenty busy filling his slate with upcoming projects. Along with the Clue film he has in development with Jason Bateman and his former Deadpool writers, Reynolds has the Netflix action film 6 Underground coming out in December. Reynolds also has Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, which will also be at Netflix and released in 2020.