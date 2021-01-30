Irrepressible ham and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will bring his goofs and groans to a new Snapchat series called Ryan Doesn’t Know. The 12-episode show will feature Reynolds learning new skills—or at least attempting to—from experts in a variety of crafts. “You could fill a gymnasium with the things I don’t know,” Reynolds says in the recently dropped trailer. “In the hopes of becoming a less boring husband and father, I’m meeting up with talented new artists to learn a little about a lot of new things.”

After some foolishness about how to properly shoot a video—not sideways, after all…and since it’s Snapchat the show will apparently be displayed vertically, not horizontally—the self-anointed “stuff learner” breezes through some of the distance learning he will do with the folks in the know for varies pursuits.

Among the new tasks he’ll be learning are things like axe throwing with Cliffton Creque, ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, floral sculpting with Aurea Molaei, and lifting weights with Ulisses World (he may already know how do this one judging by his oft-displayed superhero physique). Throw in a little sarcasm and silliness, along with attempts at nail art and creating visual effects, and the declaration that “whatever I do, is going to suck” and you’ve got what should be a fairly entertaining little show with a gregarious goofball.

And who knows, you may even pick up a new hobby or pandemic passion.

The Snapchat show, which will stream every other day on the app starting on Saturday, Jan. 30, is co-produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Media.

