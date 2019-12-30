Ryan Reynolds and his shredded abs are coming back as the “merc with a mouth.” Reynolds confirmed that a new Deadpool film is in the works with Marvel after Disney completed its purchase of 21st Century Fox.

Reynolds announced the news while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying that the character will return after the first two Deadpool films, which were produced at Fox.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Here’s a look at the interview:

BREAKING: Ryan Reynolds officially confirms that ‘Deadpool 3’ is in development at Marvel Studios…pic.twitter.com/gYnYCvOY37 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) December 27, 2019

Previously, Deadpool, the X-Men characters, and the Fantastic Four were properties of Fox for movies, meaning they were left out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Disney has merged with Fox, characters like Deadpool can now be used in the MCU and interact with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and the other Avengers. While the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters are expected to get re-casted, Reynolds is sticking around as Deadpool.

The main reason for that is due to the fact that Reynolds’s Deadpool films have been wildly successful, and the actor has received praise for his performance as Wade Wilson. The two Deadpool films have combined for over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office on just a $168 million budget.

While no details have yet been released about what the new Deadpool movie will be about—or if it will fit into the overall MCU tapestry—Reynolds will be returning. There’s been no word about whether Josh Brolin will return as Cable after his appearance in Deadpool 2, but Brolin has said that he’s interested in playing the character again one day.

