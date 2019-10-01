Ryan Reynolds is back from the dead in the new trailer for 6 Underground. The Netflix action thriller features the usual explosions, gun fights, and wild effects from director Michael Bay (Transformers series), but with an added bit of snark from Reynolds, who plays “One” of the six key characters from the titular 6 Underground team.

The film follows a group of individuals from all around the globe who fake their deaths to become a vigilante squad of operatives working to save the world from criminals, bad guys, and notorious governments. By faking their own deaths, the “Six” are beholden to no one and can operate as they see fit.

Here’s the official synopsis: “6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Here’s a look at the wild, explosive trailer:

Apparently @netflix now has a ‘digital’ arm, so you don’t have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here’s the ‘digital’ trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. “How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More.” #digital pic.twitter.com/UcuDYCqpyJ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

Reynolds stars alongside Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Dave Franco, Adria Arjona, and Ben Hardy as the group of operatives, and the script was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick., who collaborated with Reynolds on Deadpool. The duo also will be collaborating with Reynolds again on his upcoming Clue movie.

6 Underground will be released by Netflix on December 13, 2019.