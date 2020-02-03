Over the years, Outlander star Sam Heughan has established himself as one of the fittest stars on television. Since he started appearing as warrior Jamie Fraser in 2014 on the Starz series, Heughan has seen his star rise on both TV and in Hollywood. The next chance he’ll have to show off that star power is his next big role: Appearing with Vin Diesel in the comic book film Bloodshot in 2020.

Just like Outlander, Heughan had to get in prime shape for his role in Bloodshot. Over the years, during his training for Outlander and Bloodshot, he’s shared some of his best workouts on Instagram to show how he’s doing it. From bodyweight workouts, to dumbbells, hiking, running, and Muay Thai, Heughan does a wide range of workouts to keep himself in top shape. He had to do it to battle Diesel in Bloodshot—so we took a look at how he gets it done.

Here’s a look at how Heughan trains to stay so fit.

