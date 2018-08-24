Entertainment

‘Saving Private Ryan’ Anniversary: 9 Things You Might Not Know About the Epic War Film

L: Poster for the movie 'Saving Private Ryan (directed by Steven Spielberg), 1998. R: Steven Spielberg Directs Tom Hanks And Crew On The Set Of The Wwii Drama, 'Saving Private Ryan.' 1998
L: Buyenlarge/Getty Images, R: Dreamworks Llc/Paramount Pictures/Amblin Entertainment

In 1998, director Steven Spielberg brought audiences right into the battles of World War II in his epic film, Saving Private Ryan.

Starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Vin Diesel, and a whole bunch of other well-known actors—including Ted Danson, Paul Giamatti, Bryan Cranston, and Dennis Farina in smaller roles—the film was a massive success, making over $480 million at the worldwide box office and earning 11 Academy Award nominations. Spielberg won the Oscar for Best Director, and, overall, the film took home five awards.

In the years since its release, Saving Private Ryan has been hailed as one of the most intense and memorable war movies of all time.

Here are nine things you might not know about Saving Private Ryan.

