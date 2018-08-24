In 1998, director Steven Spielberg brought audiences right into the battles of World War II in his epic film, Saving Private Ryan.

Starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Vin Diesel, and a whole bunch of other well-known actors—including Ted Danson, Paul Giamatti, Bryan Cranston, and Dennis Farina in smaller roles—the film was a massive success, making over $480 million at the worldwide box office and earning 11 Academy Award nominations. Spielberg won the Oscar for Best Director, and, overall, the film took home five awards.

In the years since its release, Saving Private Ryan has been hailed as one of the most intense and memorable war movies of all time.

Here are nine things you might not know about Saving Private Ryan.