It’s (Sort of) Based on a True Story

Real-Life Inspiration: While the story of the Ryan brothers in Saving Private Ryan is not directly adapted from a real story, it takes inspiration from multiple stories about brothers in war from American history. Writer Robert Rodat used the story of eight members of the same family during the Civil War as inspiration, according to an Entertainment Weekly feature on the film. The story is also similar to the Niland brothers, who were four brothers who served in WWII. It was first believed that only one brother survived the war, but later another was discovered alive in a POW camp, according to the Smithsonian Channel.