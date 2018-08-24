Matt Damon Didn’t Go Through Bootcamp

Spielberg’s Strategy for Damon: Steven Spielberg sent his main group of actors to a military-style bootcamp before production started—but he didn’t send Matt Damon. In the story of the film, the group of soldiers sent to track down Damon’s Private Ryan are a little pissed off and resentful they have to put their lives on the line to save a random soldier, mainly because Ryan will be able to go home due to his other brothers having been killed. That decision helped make the resentment feel realistic.

“They started to harbor that kernel of resentment, ’cause I wasn’t there,” Damon told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “These guys are lying facedown in the mud, and I’m, you know, in a bubble bath in America. When I showed up on set, a lot of that resentment just translated right onto the screen.”