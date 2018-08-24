Robin Williams Helped Matt Damon Get His Role

Robin Connection: When Spielberg was ramping up for Saving Private Ryan, actor Matt Damon was on his way to stardom after winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay alongside Ben Affleck for writing Good Will Hunting. Damon worked with Robin Williams on that film, and that friendship led Williams to introduce Damon to Spielberg before Damon won the award. The rest is history.

“Robin Williams introduced us,” Spielberg told Roger Ebert. “I thought he had a great American everyboy look, and he was also a fine actor. Who knew he was gonna go off and become a movie star overnight and win the Academy Award for screenplay? And not be the anonymous actor I had in mind? But he looked the part. You know, the people in World War II actually looked different than people look today. A lot of the people I cast in this picture, I was looking at their faces, to match the faces I saw on the newsreels.”