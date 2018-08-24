Spielberg Shot the Movie in Chronological Order

From Beginning to End: Even though Steven Spielberg had to deal with recreating period-specific sets and using all kinds of complicated props, vehicles, and stunts, the director didn’t cut any corners while shooting the film. While it may have been easier at times to shoot sequences when it would best serve the production, Spielberg went chronological. In an interview with Roger Ebert, Spielberg said, “It was a mentally demoralizing experience for us, because we shot in continuity, from beginning to end. We were all reliving the story together.”