Steven Spielberg Handpicked Vin Diesel for a Role

Spielberg’s Casting: Before he became a worldwide superstar, Vin Diesel had a part in Saving Private Ryan as one of the members of Tom Hanks’ team that helped track down Private Ryan (Matt Damon). Diesel was reportedly picked for that role by Spielberg himself after the director was impressed by Diesel’s performance in Multi-Facial, a short film that was written, directed, produced, and scored by Diesel. “That was the most bizarre form of recruitment I’ve ever experienced,” Diesel previously told Yahoo! Movies.