The Actors Were Sent to Boot Camp

Real-Life Training: Steven Spielberg took a realistic approach to the film, and he wanted the same for his actors. Tom Hanks and his team, including Ed Burns, Tom Sizemore, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, and Jeremy Davies, were sent to an intense, week-long boot camp run by Capt. Dale Dye. Dye, a 21-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Dye had previously worked on a number of Hollywood films, including Forrest Gump and Platoon.

“A regular soldier does four months of boot camp and these guys did six days. But I wanted to put them through boot camp not just to familiarize them with how to hold a weapon and how to clean and fire it—but because I wanted them to respect what it was like to be a soldier,” Spielberg told Roger Ebert in an interview about the film.