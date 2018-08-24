The D-Day Opening Took Over A Month to Film

The Beach Shoot: The 24-minute opening sequence of the film depicts the landing of American troops on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day, putting the audience right on the boats with the soldiers as they storm the beach. The graphic scene has explosions, bullets flying, and blood splattering everywhere, and it took a long while to shoot—over a month for just filming that scene, according to an interview with Spielberg for the Directors Guild of America.

“I had to shoot this sequence one step at a time because that’s the way the Rangers took the beach: one inch at a time. As a result, I was able to make up this whole sequence as I went along,” Spielberg said in the interview. “I don’t mean the whole history or the narrative of what happened on June 6, 1944, but literally to come up with shots on the spur of the moment and not a month ahead of time. It helped make things a little more chaotic and unpredictable.”