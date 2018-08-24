The D-Day Scene Cost $12 Million and Had Over 1,000 Extras

Major Production: For the D-Day invasion scene, Spielberg wanted to recreate Omaha Beach as accurately as possible. The production used Ballinesker Beach in Ireland for the majority of the shoot, installing period-accurate barriers on the beach as well as barbed wire and military pillboxes where the German soldiers fired on the oncoming American troops. Over 1,000 extras, including Irish soldiers and actors, were used in the scene, and Spielberg allowed some parts to unfold naturally, according to an interview with the Directors Guild of America.