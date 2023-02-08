‘Scream VI’ Trailer: There’s Nowhere to Hide From Ghostface

Prepare to be spooked during the Super Bowl this weekend. Ahead of the big game, Paramount has released a new trailer for Scream VI set to air as a commercial during the Super Bowl. It’s the latest film in in the long-running horror franchise, and even though the first film premiered way back in 1996, Scream VI features several returning characters, including Courteney Cox in her role as Gale Weathers and Ghostface (of course).

The film picks up where the last installment left off and follows four survivors from the last Ghostface killings as they “leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” according to the trailer description. From the second the trailer begins, it’s clear the past has come back to haunt them: Ghostface comes knocking at the door.

In the new film, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), and Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) all reprise their respective roles in the series, and they’re joined by newcomers Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

In the clip, we see Ghostface breaking in and attacking—yes, with a knife. As things get worse, his harried would-be victims attempt a dangerous escape from their apartment into an adjacent building. Even in a big city, it seems no one is safe.

The trailer also hints at some deeper revelations, including a Ghostface “shrine” and a new plot to defeat the killer: lure him in and kill him.

Scream VI was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Deadline reports, and the script was based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson for the original Scream, released in 1996.

The film will premiere in theaters March 10, 2023.

