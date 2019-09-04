



Black Francis, the frontman of the Pixies—whose new album, Beneath the Eyrie, drops this month—discusses a Kafka collection, a French fishing village, and his other recent obsessions. — As told to J.R. Sullivan

Books

I haven’t read a lot of Franz Kafka, at least not since college. But recently on tour, I was in a bookstore and stumbled on The Unhappiness of Being a Single Man. Some of the short stories are only, like, a paragraph long, and there’s a lot of abstraction going on, which I like.

Gear

I’ve never successfully kept up with or used a money clip, but I recently got a Nebo Clipster, so I’ll stop dropping cash on the ground whenever I go to buy something and so my money won’t be in a big ball. The Clipster has a sharp little built-in knife that I love, too.

Music

I listen to a lot of classical music, primarily from the last hundred years or so. Today, I’ve been sitting on the beach listening to The Soldier’s Tale, by Igor Stravinsky. The music has some dissonance, but it doesn’t slap you across the face and drag you to hell with it.

Travel

I really enjoy vacationing in Roscoff, Brittany, a fishing village in northwest France. There’s not much there besides these ancient teeny-tiny houses, but it’s freaking beautiful.