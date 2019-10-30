The world of Breaking Bad returned for another chapter in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix. Now, fans of the show can go behind-the-scenes to see just how the film was secretly made in the new 13-minute documentary, The Road to El Camino.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film, which followed Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman character in the aftermath of his escape from captivity and how he evaded the police. Gilligan brought together numerous former Breaking Bad characters for the movie, including Pinkman’s friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones), as well as other characters we won’t mention so not to spoil the surprise.

With Breaking Bad having been such a popular TV series, it was a major challenge for Gilligan and the crew to make the movie without people finding out. Amazingly, Gilligan was able to finish the movie before any news came out about its existence. The documentary shows off some of the ways the production handled that, including by making sure the cast stayed quiet and by distorting and blocking filming from public view while working in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the show and film were set.

Here’s the new documentary, The Road to El Camino:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now streaming on Netflix.

