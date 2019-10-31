See Kevin Hart’s Hilarious Dwayne Johnson-Inspired Halloween Costume

After starring in multiple movies together over the years, including the upcoming Jumanji sequel, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have built a deep friendship. Hart used that friendship as inspiration for his 2019 Halloween costume, dressing up as The Rock in one of his most recognizable—and meme-worthy—outfits.

Hart took inspiration from a classic photo of Johnson from the 90’s where he’s wearing a black turtleneck, a fanny pack, and a gold chain. Here’s a look at Hart’s final results:

Johnson also shared a video of Hart in costume showing up to Johnson’s doorstep to do trick-or-treating:

Hart and Johnson will next be seen together in Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters on December 13.

