Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are teaming up for the first time for Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, a TV star who sees his career fading and wants to make the move into the glitz and glamour of Hollywood movies, while Pitt plays Dalton’s stunt double and best friend Cliff Booth.

Tarantino’s film is his look at the Hollywood “golden age” with his usual wild twist: It takes place in 1969 with the backdrop of the Manson murders playing through the story. Margot Robbie stars as eventual Manson victim Sharon Tate, while characters based on real-life people like Steve McQueen, Bruce Lee, and Manson all will appear in the film.

DiCaprio and Sony debuted the first clip from the film, showing off the tone and style of Tarantino’s ninth theatrical feature. This clip has DiCaprio’s character haggling with a stunt coordinator played by Kurt Russell, working to get his best friend Cliff a job on his new project.

Take a look:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on June 26, 2019.