See Mark Wahlberg in Netflix’s Action-Packed ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer

Mark Wahlberg is out for revenge in the first trailer for Netflix’s Spenser Confidential. In the new film, Wahlberg plays an ex-cop who gets out of jail after five years and tries to pick up the pieces of the life he left behind—all while unraveling the conspiracy that landed him in jail in the first place.

Wahlberg is teaming up with his frequent collaborator, director Peter Berg—the two have worked on Lone Survivor, Patriots Day, Mile 22, and Deepwater Horizon—along with Black Panther star Winston Duke, who is playing Hawk, an aspiring MMA fighter. Wahlberg’s Spencer enlists Hawk, his former boxing coach Henry (Alan Arkin), and ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help unravel the case, which includes dirty cops, a drug cartel, and politicians who framed Spenser for his crimes.

The film is based on the Robert B. Parker’s book series of Spenser novels, specifically Wonderland, which was written by Ace Atkins after Parker passed away. The movie has some personal significance to Wahlberg, as he used to watch the ’80s Boston-based TV show Spenser: For Hire, which was based on the character and the book series as well.

“It was actually shot in Boston, so it was really one of the few times I actually saw neighborhoods that I grew up in and that I was familiar with on television,” Wahlberg said while debuting the trailer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Along with Wahlberg, Arkin, and Duke, the film also stars Post Malone, Marc Maron, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura, and MMA fighter Donald Cerrone.

Spenser Confidential starts streaming on Netflix on March 6, 2020.

