Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is officially off the market. The Hollywood superstar tied the knot over the weekend, marrying longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii. Johnson posted a couple photos to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, showing off an incredible Hawaiian backdrop where the wedding took place.

Johnson posted a short caption, writing: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” and tagged both Hashian as well as his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, who currently helps Johnson run the production company Seven Bucks, which works on Johnson’s movie, TV, and digital projects. Johnson has two daughters with Hashian, three-year-old Jasmine, 3, and one-year-old Tiana.

Johnson and Hashian had been dating since 2007, according to CNN.com. Johnson, who spent time growing up in Hawaii during his childhood, has been spending time there recently, having visited with the Mauna Kea protestors trying to stop construction of a new telescope, and also filming a major part of Hobbs & Shaw on the island, which stood in for Samoa in the film.

Johnson will next work on filming Red Notice, an action comedy for Netflix with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and his next major releases include Ballers Season 5 on HBO on August 25, and Jumanji: Next Level, which releases in theaters on December 20, 2019.