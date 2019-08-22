Francis Ford Coppola is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Apocalypse Now in style. The legendary filmmaker is bringing a new look to the iconic film with Apocalypse Now Final Cut. This version is restored from the original negative for the first time ever, and was made with cutting-edge restored sound from Meyer Sound Laboratories’ newly developed Sensual Sound, as well as Dolby Vision HDR to give the film an enhanced look.

Over the years, Coppola has released various cuts of the film, including Apocalypse Now Redux, which added numerous deleted scenes to the film. For Coppola, the original version of the film was cut a little too short by the studio, while Redux may have actually been made a bit too long. Now, Coppola has the version that he says is the “Goldilocks” cut, meaning this one is “just right.”

“This new version was the right blend for me for what I wanted,” Coppola told Men’s Journal in an interview. “My feeling was the war was surreal, so anything that tried to get to the heart of that was going to be weird, but I noticed 20 years later that the original cut didn’t seem quite so far out anymore. So we looked at what we could do with this Final Cut version after Redux. I felt more connected to what the film was about and I say now that this is my favorite version.”

Apocalypse Now Final Cut will be available on home release on August 27 from Lionsgate. The movie is available on a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and on Digital 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. Check here to purchase the film and for full details on features and extras on the home release.

Here’s a look at exclusive Apocalypse Now images from the making of the film.