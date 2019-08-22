‘Apocalypse Now Final Cut’ Home Release Info

The home release for the newly restored Apocalypse Now Final Cut will have a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K disc, plus three Blu-ray discs and Digital copy) and will also be on Digital 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. The sets are available on August 27 from Lionsgate.

Here’s a detailed look at the special features:

4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES

· Disc One

o NEW: Final Cut intro by Francis Ford Coppola

· Disc Two

o Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now Redux)

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

· Disc Three

o NEW: Final Cut intro by Francis Ford Coppola

· Disc Four

o Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now Redux)

· Disc Five

o An Interview with John Milius

o A Conversation with Martin Sheen and Francis Ford Coppola

o “Fred Roos: Casting Apocalypse” Featurette

o The Mercury Theatre on the Air: Heart of Darkness – November 6, 1938

o “The Hollow Men” Featurette

o Monkey Sampan “Lost Scene”

o Additional Scenes

o “Destruction of the Kurtz Compound” End Credits (with Non-Optional Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola)

o “The Birth of 5.1 Sound” Featurette

o “Ghost Helicopter Flyover” Sound Effects Demonstration

o “The Synthesizer Soundtrack” Article by Bob Moog

o “A Million Feet of Film: The Editing of Apocalypse Now” Featurette

o “The Music of Apocalypse Now” Featurette

o “Heard Any Good Movies Lately? The Sound Design of Apocalypse Now” Featurette

o “The Final Mix” Featurette

o “Apocalypse Then and Now” Featurette

o “2001 Cannes Film Festival: Francis Ford Coppola” Featurette

o “PBR Streetgang” Featurette

o “The Color Palette of Apocalypse Now” Featurette

· Disc Six

o Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (with Optional Audio Commentary by Francis and Eleanor Coppola)

o NEW: Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh

o NEW: Super 8mm Behind-the-Scenes Footage

o NEW: “Dutch Angle: Chas Gerresten & Apocalypse Now” Featurette

o NEW: “Apocalypse Now: Remastering a Legend in Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmost®

o NEW: “Apocalypse Now: A Forty-Year Journey” Featurette

o NEW: “Sensual Sound Technology from Meyer Sound” Featurette

o John Milius Script Excerpt with Francis Coppola Notes (Still Gallery)

o Storyboard Collection

o Photo Archive