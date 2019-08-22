‘Apocalypse Now Final Cut’ Home Release Info
The home release for the newly restored Apocalypse Now Final Cut will have a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K disc, plus three Blu-ray discs and Digital copy) and will also be on Digital 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. The sets are available on August 27 from Lionsgate.
Here’s a detailed look at the special features:
4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES
· Disc One
o NEW: Final Cut intro by Francis Ford Coppola
· Disc Two
o Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now Redux)
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES
· Disc Three
o NEW: Final Cut intro by Francis Ford Coppola
· Disc Four
o Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now Redux)
· Disc Five
o An Interview with John Milius
o A Conversation with Martin Sheen and Francis Ford Coppola
o “Fred Roos: Casting Apocalypse” Featurette
o The Mercury Theatre on the Air: Heart of Darkness – November 6, 1938
o “The Hollow Men” Featurette
o Monkey Sampan “Lost Scene”
o Additional Scenes
o “Destruction of the Kurtz Compound” End Credits (with Non-Optional Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola)
o “The Birth of 5.1 Sound” Featurette
o “Ghost Helicopter Flyover” Sound Effects Demonstration
o “The Synthesizer Soundtrack” Article by Bob Moog
o “A Million Feet of Film: The Editing of Apocalypse Now” Featurette
o “The Music of Apocalypse Now” Featurette
o “Heard Any Good Movies Lately? The Sound Design of Apocalypse Now” Featurette
o “The Final Mix” Featurette
o “Apocalypse Then and Now” Featurette
o “2001 Cannes Film Festival: Francis Ford Coppola” Featurette
o “PBR Streetgang” Featurette
o “The Color Palette of Apocalypse Now” Featurette
· Disc Six
o Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (with Optional Audio Commentary by Francis and Eleanor Coppola)
o NEW: Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh
o NEW: Super 8mm Behind-the-Scenes Footage
o NEW: “Dutch Angle: Chas Gerresten & Apocalypse Now” Featurette
o NEW: “Apocalypse Now: Remastering a Legend in Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmost®
o NEW: “Apocalypse Now: A Forty-Year Journey” Featurette
o NEW: “Sensual Sound Technology from Meyer Sound” Featurette
o John Milius Script Excerpt with Francis Coppola Notes (Still Gallery)
o Storyboard Collection
o Photo ArchiveBack to top