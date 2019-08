Director Francis Ford Coppola and Actor Dennis Hopper

Here’s a look at Francis Ford Coppola working with Dennis Hopper on the film. Apocalypse Now was originally meant to be a 16-week shoot, but stretched on for much longer due to weather issues, government issues in the Philippines, and Coppola working on the script. At one point, a typhoon destroyed sets and there was so much real-life destruction that production closed down for two months to build new sets.