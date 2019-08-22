Director Francis Ford Coppola and Actor Marlon Brando During ‘Apocalypse Now’

While he’s only in the movie for a short period of time, Marlon Brando’s performance as Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is an iconic one. Coppola told Men’s Journal that during filming, Brando was the one who decided to shave his own head for the character, and the two spent weeks working on the scenes with Kurtz while in production on the film. “I’ve been lucky enough to know some geniuses in my life personally, guys like Akira Kurosawa, Marcel Duchamp, and others,” Coppola said. “Brando was one of the most impressive ones I met. In a way, his personality was like a kid, but his mind was constantly looking at interesting things and an interpretation of all the things we were trying to do.”