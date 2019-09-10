Jason Momoa is going from Aquaman to a post-apocalyptic future in See, a new series coming to Apple TV Plus in November. The sci-fi series takes place in a distant future where a virus has destroyed much of mankind and has left survivors without vision—or the ability to “see.” The trailer was first released during Apple’s event announcing the shows and pricing for Apple TV Plus, which will debut with shows like See, The Morning Show, and Joel Kinnaman’s space drama For All Mankind.

Momoa plays Baba Voss, the leader of a tribe of blind survivors who becomes the father of twins born with the mythic ability to see, making them a target of a “a powerful yet desperate queen” who wants to kill them because of those abilities. The trailer shows off some of the incredible action and locations in the show, including an intense battle in the forest led by Momoa’s character. With horse riding, battle horns, swords, and spears, the show has some major Game of Thrones and Lord of the Ring vibes, all with a futuristic twist to it.

Check out the trailer here:

Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, a spiritual leader for Momoa’s character, while the rest of the cast includes Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar and Marilee Talkington. The Apple TV Plus series features a number of actors and crew members who are blind or have low vision, according to Apple’s recent announcement of their Apple TV Plus slate.

See will start streaming on Apple TV+ starting on November 1.