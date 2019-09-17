‘Seinfeld’ Is Coming to Netflix. Here’s When You Can Watch Every Episode





Seinfeld is getting a new home address: After losing The Office and Friends to rival streaming services, Netflix has bought the rights to stream all 180 episodes of Seinfeld, according to Variety. The series is currently streaming on Hulu, but the episodes will switch over to Netflix starting in 2021.

The deal for Netflix is a five-year contract and reportedly cost “far more than the $500 million NBCUniversal paid for The Office, and the $425 million WarnerMedia shelled out for Friends,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Netflix made a “particularly aggressive” move to get the rights to the show, which was a pop cultural touchstone when it aired on NBC from 1989-1998.

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Monday in a press release. “It is as fresh and funny as ever, and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix.”

Despite being off the air for two decades, Seinfeld has seen quotes and catchphrases become staples in popular culture, including quotes like “Yada, yada, yada”, “No soup for you!”, and “These pretzels are making me thirsty”.

“’Seinfeld’ is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” said Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, in a press release. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, ‘Seinfeld’ remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

In recent years, streaming sites have found that episodes of old TV shows like Friends, The Office, and Seinfeld have been big draws for subscribers. The Office reportedly was streamed for “52.1 billion minutes” in 2019, while Friends was streamed for 32.6 billion minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s all the main info you need to know: