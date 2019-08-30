Summer is ending, but as the weather gets colder, you’ll get to spend some more time catching up on all the TV shows and movies on your watch list. This month, streamers like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have a huge range of new and classic titles for you to watch, including big movie series like The Matrix trilogy, the Ocean’s 11 trilogy, the Lethal Weapon series, as well as The Lord of the Rings series.

On top of that, movies like 300, Robocop, Wayne’s World 2, 127 Hours, and Out of Sight will be streaming, along with new seasons of TV shows like The Deuce, The Chef Show, The I-Land, and Room 104.

Here’s a look at everything new hitting Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now.

Netflix

September 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

September 4

The World We Make

September 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 12

The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Turbo

September 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 18

Come and Find Me

September 19

Océans

September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 21

Sarah’s Key

September 23

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 26

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

September 27

Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY

El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME

Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Date unknown

Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hulu

September 1

Chuggington: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Lionsgate)

27 Dresses (2008)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)

After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Against the Wild 2 (2016)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

Blown Away (1993)

Breaking Away (1979)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cokeville Miracle (2015)

The Cooler (2003)

The Dark Half (1993)

Demolition Man (2003)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

The Edge (1997)

Emma (1996)

Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (1989)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The First Monday in May (2016)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

From Mexico with Love (2009)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

The Goonies (1985)

Heist (2015)

Hercules (1997)

High-Rise (2015)

I, Frankenstein (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Juno (2007)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Miami Vice (2006)

The Midnight Meat Train (2009)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Monsters at Large (2018)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Portrait if a Lady (1996)

Pinocchio (2018)

Playing it Cool (2014)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Ravenous (1999)

Red Dog: True Blue (2018)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saving Christmas (2017)

Secretary (2002)

She’s All That (1999)

Sliver (1993)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Turtle Tale (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wild Card (2015)

September 2

Anthropoid (2016)

Matriarch (2018)

Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 3

Bolden (2019)

We Die Young (2019)

September 4

The Purge: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

September 6

Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)

September 9

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

September 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)

September 14

Pocahontas (1995)

September 16

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Cartoon Network)

Curious George (2006)

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Complete Season 8 (FX)

September 28

Rango (2011)

September 30

American Dad!: Complete Season 13 (TBS)

Primal Fear (1996)

Teen Spirit (2019)

HBO

Movie Premieres:

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (9/1)

Truth or Dare, 2018 (9/4)

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018 (9/7)

Welcome to Marwen, 2018 (9/14)

They Shall Not Grow Old, 2018 (9/17)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (9/21)

Isn’t It Romantic, 2019 (9/28)

Original Programming:

The Shop: Uninterrupted (9/3)

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (9/11)

What Happened on September 11 (9/11)

The Deuce, Season 3 Premiere (9/9)

Room 104, Season 3 Premiere (9/13)

September 1

127 Hours, 2010

Alfie, 2004

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2004

Anastasia, 1997

Boys and Girls, 2000

Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019

Catfish, 2010

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Frantic, 1988

Hail, Caesar!, 2016

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

The Hurt Locker, 2009

I Love You Phillip Morris, 2010

Jem and the Holograms, 2015

The Killing Fields, 1984

Love Actually, 2003

Out of Sight, 1998

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Robocop (Director’s Cut), 1987

Robocop 2, 1990

Robocop 3, 1993

The Rundown, 2003

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004

Thirteen Days, 2000

United 93, 2006

The Wizard, 1989

Ending September 30

Annapolis, 2006

Beyond the Reach (Extended Version), 2015

Breaking In (Extended Version), 2018

Buried, 2010

The Client, 1994

Courage Under Fire, 1996

Deadpool 2 (Unrated and Deadpool 2: Once Upon a Deadpool Versions Available), 2018

Entrapment, 1999

Half Baked, 1998

Hellbound: Hellraiser II, 1988

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013

Jonah Hex, 2010

Mean Girls, 2004

Mr. Brooks, 2007

Psycho, 1998

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Rampage, 2018

Splice, 2010

The Spy Next Door, 2010

Taps, 1981

Traffic, 2000

Uncle Drew, 2018

Weekend at Bernie’s, 1989

Where the Heart Is, 2000

The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut), 2006

Z for Zachariah, 2015

Amazon Prime

September 3

Victoria, Season 3

September 6

Late Night

Niko and the Sword of Light

September 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Season 1

Undone, Season 1

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Season 8

September 27

Rango

Transparent Musicale Finale

September 30

A Night at the Roxbury

Air Force One

Be Cool

Behave Yourself

Big Top Pee-wee

Bolden

Bulldog Courage

Buried Alive

Chained for Life

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand

Cloverfield

Cowboy and the Senorita

Darkness Falls

Daughter of the Tong

Days of Thunder

Dead Heat

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Dreamcatcher

Dreaming Out Loud

Election

Event Horizon

Face Off

Forces of Nature

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Gothika

Harlem Nights

Hearts in Bondage

Here’s Flash Casey

Hi De Ho

High Noon

Hollywood My Home Town

Hunting

Insomnia

Kalifornia

Kicking and Screaming

Legally Blonde

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Matriarch

Mousehunt

Much Ado About Nothing

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Way Out

Permanent Midnight

Platoon

Platoon 4K

Play It Again, Sam

Project Nim

Regression

Saturday Night Fever

Setup

Stargate

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Cotton Club

The Deadly Companions

The Klansman

The Life of David Gale

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Total Recall

Trading Mom

True Colors

True Grit

Varsity Blues

We Die Young

What Lies Beneath

Witness

You’ve Got Mail