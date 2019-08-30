Summer is ending, but as the weather gets colder, you’ll get to spend some more time catching up on all the TV shows and movies on your watch list. This month, streamers like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have a huge range of new and classic titles for you to watch, including big movie series like The Matrix trilogy, the Ocean’s 11 trilogy, the Lethal Weapon series, as well as The Lord of the Rings series.
On top of that, movies like 300, Robocop, Wayne’s World 2, 127 Hours, and Out of Sight will be streaming, along with new seasons of TV shows like The Deuce, The Chef Show, The I-Land, and Room 104.
Here’s a look at everything new hitting Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now.
Netflix
September 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
September 4
The World We Make
September 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
Article 15
Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 12
The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Turbo
September 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 18
Come and Find Me
September 19
Océans
September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 21
Sarah’s Key
September 23
Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 26
Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Grandmaster
September 27
Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Date unknown
Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hulu
September 1
Chuggington: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Lionsgate)
27 Dresses (2008)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Dog and Pony Show (2018)
A Guy Thing (2003)
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)
After the Screaming Stops (2018)
Against the Wild 2 (2016)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
An Everlasting Piece (2000)
Banking on Bitcoin (2016)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Bigfoot Country (2012)
Blown Away (1993)
Breaking Away (1979)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Cokeville Miracle (2015)
The Cooler (2003)
The Dark Half (1993)
Demolition Man (2003)
Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
The Edge (1997)
Emma (1996)
Evil Dead (1981)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Exposed (2016)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Far from Home (1989)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)
The First Monday in May (2016)
Firstborn (1984)
Flashback (1990)
From Mexico with Love (2009)
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
The Goonies (1985)
Heist (2015)
Hercules (1997)
High-Rise (2015)
I, Frankenstein (2013)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Jersey Girl (2004)
Juno (2007)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Lost in Space (1998)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Miami Vice (2006)
The Midnight Meat Train (2009)
The Monster Squad (1987)
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Monsters at Large (2018)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Object of Beauty (1991)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Open Season 3 (2011)
Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
The Portrait if a Lady (1996)
Pinocchio (2018)
Playing it Cool (2014)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Pretty in Pink (1986)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
Ravenous (1999)
Red Dog: True Blue (2018)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)
Sacred Ground (1983)
Saving Christmas (2017)
Secretary (2002)
She’s All That (1999)
Sliver (1993)
Sucker Punch (2008)
Suicide Kings (1998)
Top of the Food Chain (2000)
Training Day (2001)
Turtle Tale (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Wild Card (2015)
September 2
Anthropoid (2016)
Matriarch (2018)
Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
September 3
Bolden (2019)
We Die Young (2019)
September 4
The Purge: Complete Season 1 (USA)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
September 6
Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)
September 9
Hotel Mumbai (2019)
September 10
Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)
September 14
Pocahontas (1995)
September 16
The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Cartoon Network)
Curious George (2006)
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Complete Season 8 (FX)
September 28
Rango (2011)
September 30
American Dad!: Complete Season 13 (TBS)
Primal Fear (1996)
Teen Spirit (2019)
HBO
Movie Premieres:
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (9/1)
Truth or Dare, 2018 (9/4)
Mary Queen of Scots, 2018 (9/7)
Welcome to Marwen, 2018 (9/14)
They Shall Not Grow Old, 2018 (9/17)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (9/21)
Isn’t It Romantic, 2019 (9/28)
Original Programming:
The Shop: Uninterrupted (9/3)
In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (9/11)
What Happened on September 11 (9/11)
The Deuce, Season 3 Premiere (9/9)
Room 104, Season 3 Premiere (9/13)
September 1
127 Hours, 2010
Alfie, 2004
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2004
Anastasia, 1997
Boys and Girls, 2000
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version), 2019
Catfish, 2010
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Frantic, 1988
Hail, Caesar!, 2016
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
The Hurt Locker, 2009
I Love You Phillip Morris, 2010
Jem and the Holograms, 2015
The Killing Fields, 1984
Love Actually, 2003
Out of Sight, 1998
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Robocop (Director’s Cut), 1987
Robocop 2, 1990
Robocop 3, 1993
The Rundown, 2003
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004
Thirteen Days, 2000
United 93, 2006
The Wizard, 1989
Ending September 30
Annapolis, 2006
Beyond the Reach (Extended Version), 2015
Breaking In (Extended Version), 2018
Buried, 2010
The Client, 1994
Courage Under Fire, 1996
Deadpool 2 (Unrated and Deadpool 2: Once Upon a Deadpool Versions Available), 2018
Entrapment, 1999
Half Baked, 1998
Hellbound: Hellraiser II, 1988
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Jonah Hex, 2010
Mean Girls, 2004
Mr. Brooks, 2007
Psycho, 1998
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Rampage, 2018
Splice, 2010
The Spy Next Door, 2010
Taps, 1981
Traffic, 2000
Uncle Drew, 2018
Weekend at Bernie’s, 1989
Where the Heart Is, 2000
The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut), 2006
Z for Zachariah, 2015
Amazon Prime
September 3
Victoria, Season 3
September 6
Late Night
Niko and the Sword of Light
September 13
El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Season 1
Undone, Season 1
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Season 8
September 27
Rango
Transparent Musicale Finale
September 30
A Night at the Roxbury
Air Force One
Be Cool
Behave Yourself
Big Top Pee-wee
Bolden
Bulldog Courage
Buried Alive
Chained for Life
Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand
Cloverfield
Cowboy and the Senorita
Darkness Falls
Daughter of the Tong
Days of Thunder
Dead Heat
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Dreamcatcher
Dreaming Out Loud
Election
Event Horizon
Face Off
Forces of Nature
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Gothika
Harlem Nights
Hearts in Bondage
Here’s Flash Casey
Hi De Ho
High Noon
Hollywood My Home Town
Hunting
Insomnia
Kalifornia
Kicking and Screaming
Legally Blonde
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Matriarch
Mousehunt
Much Ado About Nothing
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Way Out
Permanent Midnight
Platoon
Platoon 4K
Play It Again, Sam
Project Nim
Regression
Saturday Night Fever
Setup
Stargate
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Cotton Club
The Deadly Companions
The Klansman
The Life of David Gale
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Total Recall
Trading Mom
True Colors
True Grit
Varsity Blues
We Die Young
What Lies Beneath
Witness
You’ve Got Mail