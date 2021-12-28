Spend The Winter Break Enjoying Movies From Shawscope: Volume One

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

People these days love to binge-watch stuff. Jump onto an app of choice and watch multiple episodes of a show they love in one fell swoop. So why not put that habit to use with movies? That’s what the Shawscope: Volume One Blu-ray Set is here for. And it’s gonna do so packing quite the punch.

One of the most long-lasting and loved genres in all of cinema is the Kung Fu movie. Coming to fruition for real in the 60s/70s, China made a real impact on the cinema scene with these little movies made with some insane physical feats and plots that chug along to get us to the next set-piece. And the Shaw Brothers were one of the best at it.

Producing at an output that would put the Marvel machine to shame, the Shaw Brothers made so many movies that impacted legions of fans from the likes of Quentin Tarantino to Ang Lee. But these movies have been hard to see at home in their proper formats until now, thanks to the great work done by Arrow Video with the Shawscope: Volume One Blu-ray Set.

In the SShawscope: Volume One Blu-ray Set, you will get 12 amazingly thrilling movies packed onto 8 discs with a ton of special features. That way when you’re done with those movies you can really get into the nitty-gritty of the making and legacy of these movies to continue the little marathon of yours.

As the name indicates, Shawscope: Volume One Blu-ray Set isn’t the end of the line for this set. There are bound to be many more, as the Shaw Brothers made so many movies that need high-quality restorations. So jump on the bandwagon now and bring in the New Year with some rollicking good martial arts cinema.

Get It: Pick up Shawscope: Volume One Blu-ray Set ($130; was $180) at Amazon

