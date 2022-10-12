It’s only mid-October, but some people are skipping the costumes and jumping right into the Christmas season. Those people are Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, and they’re serving up a hefty dose of holiday cheer in a new trailer for their upcoming film Spirited. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s a wonky remake of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol that stars Reynolds as the Scrooge-like Clint Briggs and Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. As you’d expect from these two, the trailer is full of wisecracks and jokes. The first gag comes at the very beginning of the clip, when the costars bang out an expertly choreographed but supposedly impromptu tap dancing number.

“How did you know all that?” Ferrell’s Ghost of Christmas Present asks.

“I didn’t. I was just following you,” Reynolds’ Briggs responds.

It only gets more bizarre (and funnier) from there.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much of the plot, but according to the film’s press page, Spirited follows a slightly different approach than previous adaptations of the material: It centers the ghosts, and the story is told from their perspective. Rather than the human character being led through his memories and future by the ghosts, Briggs “turns the tables on his ghostly host” and causes the Ghost of Christmas Present to reassess his own past, present, and future.

In addition to Ferrell and Reynolds, the film also stars Octavia Spencer (you can catch a glimpse of her in the trailer); Sean Anders directed.

Is it too early to start thinking about Christmas? Maybe, but it’s hard to pass up a chance to see Reynolds and Ferrell on screen together. If you’re looking for a fun way to jump into the holiday season, don’t miss Spirited. The film will premiere in theaters on Nov. 11 and stream on Apple TV+ starting Nov. 18.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!