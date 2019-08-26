Not a bad way to start a Monday: Another trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has been released, coming just a few months after the first trailer dropped back in April. This latest teaser includes a heavy dose of nostalgia—it starts off with clips of memorable characters in the original Star Wars from 1977 and other films in the long-running series—before jumping into the new film and catching up with Rey and Kylo Ren. Mysteriously, the trailer ends with Rey looking like she’s decided to join the dark side.

The Rise of Skywalker picks up where 2017’s The Last Jedi left off, and it forms the final film in the Skywalker saga. J.J. Abrams directed it, and this film will include Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa—using previously unseen footage shot during 2015’s The Force Awakens.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in a statement about the film. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.”

The rest of the cast includes familiar faces like Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, and Oscar Isaac as Poe. There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, including some epic battle scenes and a glimpse at Rey, looking very much like a Sith lord, wielding a double red lightsaber. Theories abound as to what that could mean, but we’ll just have to wait to see the full movie (or perhaps the next trailer) to get to the bottom of it.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.