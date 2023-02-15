Start Gaming With The PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the last few years, one of the toughest-to-get items in the world has been the PlayStation 5. Ever since its release, it has always been a rare item, selling out in moments every time. But right now, you can get one at Best Buy. Not only that, but you can get one of the best games ever made with the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle.

Having had a PlayStation 5 since its release (luckily), we can say from personal experience that it is quite the machine. Whether you are playing PS4 games or games specifically made for the system, it’s quite a beast that makes video gaming even more enjoyable. Which you will be able to tell with the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle.

Having played and beaten the newest entry in the Kratos saga, we can say it more than lives up to the hype of a series that hits nothing but homers. An epic tale of vengeance and redemption and fatherhood, this visually resplendent experience is a raucous and violent and emotional treat that more than justifies a new system.

But more than just allowing you to play video games, this is a complete multimedia system. You can stream 4K discs on this machine as well as stream your favorite apps right through it. An entire package that can run your whole home theater system with aplomb. Sounds like a hell of a purchase to us.

So if you’re been looking for one for years now or you just want to make an upgrade to your home theater system, the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle is a must-have. And you better act fast, because this is sure to sell out quickly again. Get this amazing next-gen system with one of the best games ever made while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle ($560) at Best Buy

