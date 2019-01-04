Staying in Tune: 3 Albums to Listen to in March

Three veteran acts refuse to get stuck in a rut—and put out some of their best music yet.

Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3 by Todd Snider

After a couple of rock-heavy records, Nashville’s wry-tongued troubadour returns to his folk roots with this collection of bare-bones, politically tinged numbers. (3/15)

White Stuff by Royal Trux

With their first studio LP in 19 years, Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty, alt-rock’s most ruckus duo, prove they can still crank out visceral, scruffy tunes. (3/1)

This (Is What I Wanted to Tell You) by Lambchop

Lambchop, once considered Nashville’s most twisted country band, expands on 2016’s stunning FLOTUS by diving deeper into electronic textures and vocoder crooning. (3/22)