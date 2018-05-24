Stephen Dorff on His New Fox Series ‘Deputy’, Prepping With Real Cops, and Working With a ‘Great Cast’

Stephen Dorff is back with a new badge. After earning rave reviews for his performance on True Detective, Dorff is back on television as a different kind of lawman in FOX’s new hit series Deputy.

The Western police drama has Dorff playing Bill Hollister, who is thrust into the position of Los Angeles County Sheriff after his predecessor died from a heart attack. The sudden change puts Hollister, who is more of an old school, classic Western-type character, into the messy and complicated world of politics and bureaucracy in Los Angeles County.

“This character is not a character we see a lot,” Dorff says. “The anti-hero throwback to the Old West, a rancher type guy. He comes from a multi-decade family of law enforcement, and he’s basically an honest guy with a great code, willing to protect the streets of L.A. County, and given this huge position. It all changes overnight for him, a huge responsibility as sheriff of L.A. County, it makes the LAPD look small.”

The rest of the cast includes Yara Martinez as Dr. Paula Reyes, Bill’s wife and a trauma surgeon, as well as Brian Van Holt as Deputy Cade Ward, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Deputy Brianna Bishop, Mark Moses as Undersheriff Jerry London, and Valeria Jauregui as Maggie Hollister, Bill and Paula’s teen daughter.

“This cast is wonderful. It’s cool, because you can’t do it alone,” Dorff says. “To me, it’s my favorite aspect to have such a great cast. With Yara, Brian, Mark, and everyone else. I am excited for people to see what’s to come, it’s a great cast of characters and all can say is we’ve tried to make as real as possible.”

Bill couldn’t stay out of the action for long. #DeputyonFOX pic.twitter.com/eRzGRFElYG — DeputyonFOX (@DeputyonFOX) January 24, 2020

Deputy airs new episodes on Fox on Thursday nights at 9/8c. Check here for more on the series from FOX and to catch up on episodes of the series.

Dorff spoke about his work on Deputy, how he prepared for the role, and what viewers can expect this season coming up.

What was appealing for you about the show and this role on Deputy?

A lot was coming to me after True Detective. At first I wasn’t sure about doing a network TV show, but something about this character and working with filmmaker David Ayer, who was someone I wanted to work with for a long time. I wanted to do another show, I had a great time on True Detective and getting to play character for a while, so this character kept hanging around in me, and so I thought: “Why not try and do something different?” Ayer did a great job laying out look of the show, the feel and style. It really gets better and better.

How did you prepare for the role? What was the research and preparation process like?

It was fantastic getting to work with real sergeants and deputies, to go on horses, and be this throwback in a modern world. Bill is his own dude, but at the same time, he’s not closed off. He has his eyes open to the new world and things he doesn’t know about. I spent a lot of time with people who do the work, and everyone had been very generous with their time, I love getting in with the real guys and women and really see what the worlds are, the differences between LAPD and Sheriff’s department. It was great to learn more and see how big it is, the elected official part of it, and the political aspect of the job. I talked to a lot of people and spent time in the car with real-life guys—sergeants I met and deputies, I did ride alongs, watched how they worked as a team. I always want to get in with the real men and women and see these really heroic people. It helps add to the show.

Could you give us a bit of a tease about what’s in store for your character this season on the show?

He’s still kind of battling within himself, because he wants to be on the street and putting bad guys away, which is his bread and butter, but his wife wants him to slow down for the family. He wants to be part of things that he hears on the radio, and making decisions abruptly at first, but slowly he comes into his own. He accepts the power and in a way becomes a hero to the people and not the bureaucrats and policies.

He’s also at the same starting enjoy the job and as we get into it more, the question comes of is he going to run, is he going to keep this up? I know that a part of him is enjoying being sheriff now, being used to doing it and the policy stuff. For example, later in the season he meets the mayor of West Hollywood and he wants me to run. For Bill, he’s kind of a cowboy, the most fun is when he’s taking a bad guy down on his horse. He’s growing into this huge job and enjoying it, it’s quite a ride as we keep going and what it’s doing to his home life and the character. It’ll be up to him what happens. It’s cool when you’re doing something like this you get to keep building on it.

We’re going to need to see some proof of that, sheriff. #DeputyonFOX pic.twitter.com/XLAT2oQHd5 — DeputyonFOX (@DeputyonFOX) January 24, 2020

What type of physical training did you do for the show?

I just finished a movie after True Detective, this film Embattled, I was in crazy good shape when I started the show, because I play a UFC lightweight champ of the world. So I was jacked up and tight already, we kept that for Bill and I try and workout a bit when I’m shooting. I’ll try for 3-4 days a week when I can. Tactically, I’ve shot them all through movies, and Bill being old school, he likes taking a six shooter and revolver. When he goes out on missions he has bigger stuff, rifles and shotguns and a .45. I worked with all the real guys on tactical stuff and how to take a staircase and come in through the back for a part like that, know how to hold it right. The revolver is more Old West, reliable, and it fits his character.

What have you enjoyed about working with this cast?

Kicking ass is fun, but the home life is a special part of Bill’s character, where he becomes human and where this show opens up, with his family life. I’ve known Brian [Van Holt] for many years, it’s great working with him now. They have a brotherly connection. Mark Moses, my adversary, he wants to be sheriff and it should have been his job, so him being under the sheriff is a solid mix of conflict. He can be villainous and backstabbing—but also useful to Bill and knows how all this works in the “ivory tower” of the Hall of Justice. Mark himself is a great guy and this whole cast is just really strong. Yara is just awesome, and the scrips are just really strong—an actor’s only as good as the material. It’s been great working on this with a cast like we have.

If someone hasn’t tuned in yet, what are some reasons from you why people should check out the show?

A big part is that we’re going to be providing an authentic look into LA Sheriff’s Department. We have the world of crime in modern day setting with an old school antihero at the helm and it’s really interesting stuff. He’s basically a good dude and is the type of guy who isn’t usually on TV, he’s a little bit of everything. Whether it’s the family scenes or me taking down a cartel in a chopper, it’s all in the execution.

This show is gritty, realistic, and better than normal fare on TV. I am excited for people to see what’s to come, it’s a great cast of characters and all can say is we’ve tried to make as real as possible. In a way it’s like 24 meets Justified. There’s a heroic type of action part of show that’s bigger than most stuff on TV, and Ayer knows how to shoot things better than most, and it has a Justified, Deadwood feel of that grit and realism. I tried to humanize Bill and bring a grit and sense of humor to it, and hopefully it makes him stand out. I think what we’re doing is far more interesting than other cop shows on TV, we’re trying to do something different and we’re excited about that.

