Stock Up On Nintendo Switch Games To Enjoy Your Time In Lockdown

Super Mario Maker 2 GET IT!

Mario has been iconic for ages. And one of the things people wished they could do for a long time was to make their own Mario levels. And with this game, you can absolutely do that. It’s the main hook of the game. Use the level design from a handful of older Mario games to make your own. And you can play the customized levels others have made by hopping online and downloading them. This is basically a never-ending Mario game. Perfect for a lockdown.

Get It: Pick up Super Mario Maker 2 ($56) at Walmart

