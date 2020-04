Super Mario Odyssey GET IT!

Mario is a legend for a reason. Every new game with that Italian plumber is a classic, pushing the medium forward. And this new one for the Switch is no different. Jump into the new mind-bender of a game with Mario to pass the time with an old friend in some new duds.

Get It: Pick up Super Mario Odyssey ($59) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!