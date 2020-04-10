Stock Up On Nintendo Switch Games To Enjoy Your Time In Lockdown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GET IT!

The Smash Bros. games are iconic. People love these games. And the new one on the Switch is no different. Just have a big ole 4-way battle royale against others, using all different kinds of iconic game characters. Not just Nintendo characters either. And now you can enjoy this insanity online. For some high octane fun, you can’t go wrong with this.

Get It: Pick up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ($60) at Walmart

