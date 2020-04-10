Stock Up On Nintendo Switch Games To Enjoy Your Time In Lockdown

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GET IT!

Mario isn’t the only legend that Nintendo has. Every time a new Zelda game comes out, video game fans go nuts. Like clockwork, the new games are always instant classics that redefine gaming for a generation. Jump into the new Zelda game that fans argue might be the very best one. It’s huge, so it is perfect to pass the time with during a lockdown.

Get It: Pick up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($55; was $60) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!