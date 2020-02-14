Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things likely isn’t coming back for Season 4 until 2021, but the creators gave fans a major tease on Valentine’s Day about what’s to come. Creators Ross and Matt Duffer released a very revealing teaser trailer titled From Russia with love….

Beware: Major **spoilers** for Stranger Things are ahead.

The clip shows a snowy scene in, you guessed it, Russia, with a bunch of prisoners digging out snow and building railroad tracks. Now, if you saw Stranger Things Season 3, you already know what this trailer is referring to… but we won’t reveal that until further below (because of spoilers).

Here’s a look at the Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer:

That’s right: David Harbour’s Sheriff Hopper is coming back! While Season 3 ended with Hopper seemingly disappearing and potentially dying, the end-credits scene hinted at his return. If you missed it, that scene showed Russian guards at a science lab bringing food to a prisoner—but “not the American.” The hint of course was that Hopper was the American, although the show didn’t reveal who it was at the time.

With filming about to begin for Season 4, it was inevitable that the appearance of Harbour on set would’ve spoiled Hopper’s return, so the creators decided to just reveal it officially themselves. Harbour has a busy 2020 coming up, as he’ll be filming Stranger Things and starring in Black Widow as Red Guardian, the Soviet equivalent of Captain America and a member of Black Widow’s extended “family” of operatives.

Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020. Stranger Things 4 is expected to be released in 2021.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!