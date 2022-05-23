Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, Stranger Things has become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its unique combo of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and coming-of-age storylines (not to mention a hefty dose of retro nostalgia). The show has grown bigger and bolder with each season, but season four, which premieres this Friday, will be a pivotal one: The show’s characters are grown up and have spread out beyond the town of Hawkins. But as a new final teaser trailer makes clear, the gang will be facing some of their biggest challenges yet.

Season four will pick up shortly after the end of season three, which finished with the climactic “Battle of Starcourt,” where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends faced off against the fearsome Mind Flayer. The new season finds the gang facing more pedestrian challenges like high school, growing up, and moving to a new place (according to Gizmodo, Eleven and the Byers family have moved to California). Of course, monsters from the Upside Down are lurking, too. The friends will have to face a new Dungeons & Dragons monster, Vecna, in this season.

The cast will look very familiar, with favorites like Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) returning to the show. Previously, Netflix revealed that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) would return this season, although he seemed to meet his demise in season three. Like the rest of the show’s seasons, season four was created and produced by Matt and Ross Duffer.

According to Deadline, the new season will be revealed in two parts. The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season four will premiere on Netflix Friday, May 27. The final two episodes will be released July 1 as Volume 2. Check out the full trailer above, and make sure to carve out some time this weekend to binge the new season.

