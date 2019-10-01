



The Stranger Things crew is coming back for another adventure. The Netflix series has been officially renewed for Season 4, and at the same time, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service.

The Duffer Brothers will continue to make Stranger Things at Netflix as part of their new deal, while also working on new TV shows and movies outside the Stranger Things universe, according to Variety. Stranger Things has been a critical hit for Netflix, and while the streaming site doesn’t release viewership numbers, the show has been touted as one of the most popular on Netflix.

To celebrate the new season and the deal with the Duffer Brothers, Netflix released a teaser trailer announcing the return of Stranger Things for its fourth installment. While the trailer doesn’t give any details about what’s coming next on the show, it does hint that the scope will be bigger than previous seasons.

In the trailer, the tagline reads: “We’re not in Hawkins…anymore.” Here’s a look at the trailer:

With Season 4 officially on the way, here are a few hanging questions from Season 3, and what fans might expect next on Stranger Things. Warning—Spoilers Ahead:

New Locations?: As the announcement trailer hints with the “We’re not in Hawkins…anymore” line, Stranger Things appears ready to expand out of Hawkins. While the show has previously taken some detours to other places, most notably in Season 2 when Eleven traveled to Chicago, the show has basically been Hawkins-centric. But Season 3 ended with Joyce, Will, Jonathan, and Eleven leaving Hawkins and moving somewhere else unmentioned, plus the final moment was an important scene set in Kamchatka, Russia, and that could be a hint about what’s coming next. Speaking of that scene…

As the announcement trailer hints with the “We’re not in Hawkins…anymore” line, Stranger Things appears ready to expand out of Hawkins. While the show has previously taken some detours to other places, most notably in Season 2 when Eleven traveled to Chicago, the show has basically been Hawkins-centric. But Season 3 ended with Joyce, Will, Jonathan, and Eleven leaving Hawkins and moving somewhere else unmentioned, plus the final moment was an important scene set in Kamchatka, Russia, and that could be a hint about what’s coming next. Speaking of that scene… Who is “The American?”: In the final scene of Season 3 in Kamchatka, Russian guards at a science lab are bringing food to a prisoner, but they are instructed to give it to someone who is “not the American.” With Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) appearing to get zapped in the final episode, fans have speculated that the hidden American could be Hopper after he potentially was transported to Russia through a dimensional portal, as he’s a main character and someone fans are hoping the show didn’t kill off. Other possibilities for “the American” include Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), who ran the experiments on Eleven revealed in Season 1, or conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman).

In the final scene of Season 3 in Kamchatka, Russian guards at a science lab are bringing food to a prisoner, but they are instructed to give it to someone who is “not the American.” With Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) appearing to get zapped in the final episode, fans have speculated that the hidden American could be Hopper after he potentially was transported to Russia through a dimensional portal, as he’s a main character and someone fans are hoping the show didn’t kill off. Other possibilities for “the American” include Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), who ran the experiments on Eleven revealed in Season 1, or conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). More Friends?: In Season 3, Lucas’s sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Steve’s co-worker Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) got a solid amount of screentime, and they could return with even more prominent roles in Season 4. Steve and Robin became close friends while working at the Starcourt Mall, and they joined with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erica to explode what was going on with the Russians under the mall.

Stranger Things 4 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but now we know it’s definitely coming back.