Fall is here, and while you’ll spend plenty of time taking in the foliage, working out, and sneaking off for fun weekend trips, it’s also the perfect time to stay indoors with your favorite beer or whiskey, streaming some TV and movies. This month, a bunch of highly anticipated shows and flicks are hitting streaming sites like Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, including El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Glass with James McAvoy.

You’ll be able to watch the first season of Watchmen and new seasons of Big Mouth, The Kominsky Method, and Goliath. Plus, you’ve got classic movies and action flicks like the Bad Boys series, Raging Bull, Face/Off, and Sin City.

Here’s everything you should be streaming in October 2019:

What’s Streaming on Netflix

October 1

Carmen Sandiego (Season 2) Netflix Family

Niki Glaser: Bangin’ Netflix Original

93 Days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost (Season 1)

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap (Season 1)

Chicago Typewriter (Season 1)

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal (Season 1)

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You (Season 1)

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel (Season 1)

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented Netflix Original

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) Netflix Original

Rotten (Season 2) Netflix Original

October 3

Seis Manos Netflix Anime

October 4

Big Mouth Netflix Original

Creeped Out (Season 2) Netflix Original

In the Tall Grass Netflix Film

Peaky Blinders (Season 5) Netflix Original

Raising Dion Netflix Original

Super Monsters (Season 3) Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween Netflix Family



October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth Netflix Family

October 7

Match! Tennis Junios Netflix Original

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted Netflix Original

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween Netflix Family

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow Netflix Original

October 10

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)

Ultramarine Magmell Netflix Anime

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Netflix Television Event

The Forest of Love Netflix Film

Fractured Netflix Film

Haunted (Season 2) Netflix Original

Insatiable (Season 2) Netflix Original

La influencia Netflix Film

Plan Coeur (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Awakenings of Motti Wlenbruch Netflix Film

YooHoo to the Rescue (Season 2) Netflix Family

October 12

Banlieusards Netflix Film

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land Netflix Original

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED Netflix Family

October 18

The Yard (Avlu) Netflix Original

Baby (Season 2) Netflix Original

Eli Netflix Film

Interior Design Masters Netflix Original

The Laundromat Netflix Film

Living with Yourself Netflix Original

MeatEater (Season 8) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali Netflix Family

Seventeen Netflix Film

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Collection 2) Netflix Family

Tell Me Who I Am Netflix Original

Toon (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original

Unnatural Selection Netflix Original

Upstates Netflix Film

October 19

Men in Black

October 20

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright Netflix Original

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Netflix Original

Dancing with the Birds Netflix Original

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak Netflix Original

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol Netflix Original

Brotherhood Netflix Original

Dolemite Is My Name Netflix Film

Greenhouse Academy (Season 3) Netflix Family

The Kominsky Method (Season 2) Netflix Original

Monzon Netflix Original

Nailed It! France (C’est du gateau!) Netflix Original

Prank Encounters Netflix Original

Rattlesnake Netflix Film

It Takes a Lunatic Netflix Original

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug Netflix Original

Little Miss Sumo Netflix Original

Shine On With Reese (Season 1)

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy Netflix Original

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine Netflix Original

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part II Netflix Anime

Nowhere Man Netflix Original

Raging Bull

What’s Streaming on HBO

Oct. 1

A Handful of Dust

Black Swan

Bounce

The Fourth Kind

George of the Jungle

Green Lantern

Gulliver’s Travels

Happy Death Day

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

I.Q.

The Indian in the Cupboard

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Judge Dredd

Kin

Kiss of Death

Madagascar

Men of Honor

Moulin Rouge!

The Object of My Affection

Open Range

Season of the Witch

Sky High

The 33

Three Fugitives

War of the Worlds

Oct. 5

Cold Pursuit

Oct. 8

Upgrade

Oct. 12

Happy Death Day 2U

Oct. 19

Glass

Oct. 26

Greta

Oct. 21

The Conjuring 2

What’s Streaming on Hulu

Movies

A Fairly Odd Summer (10/1)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (10/1)

Amazing Grace (10/2)

American Beauty (10/1)

An American Haunting (10/1)

Be Cool (10/1)

Beautiful Creatures (10/1)

Benjamin (10/22)

Big Time Movie (10/1)

Blade (10/1)

Blade 2 (10/1)

Blade: Trinity (10/1)

Blue Jasmine (10/1)

Blurt (10/1)

Boyz N’ The Hood (10/1)

Brooklyn’s Finest (10/1)

Cadillac Man (10/1)

Cloverfield (10/1)

Constantine (10/1)

Crash (10/1)

Days of Thunder (10/1)

Dead Heat (10/1)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (10/1)

Eagle Vs. Shark (10/1)

Election (10/1)

Event Horizon (10/1)

Face/Off (10/1)

Fled (10/1)

Forces of Nature (10/1)

Get Shorty (10/1)

Ghost World (10/1)

Hellraiser (10/1)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (10/1)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (10/1)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (10/1)

High Noon (10/1)

Hoosiers (10/1)

I Spit on Your Grave (10/1)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (10/1)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (10/1)

Impostor (10/1)

Into the Blue (10/1)

Kalifornia (10/1)

Killing Zoe (10/26)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (10/1)

Little Black Book (10/1)

Little Monsters (10/11)

Little Woods (10/14)

Love Crimes (10/1)

Major League II (10/1)

Megan Leavey (10/9)

Miami Group Murder (10/1)

Missing Link (10/7)

Mousehunt (10/1)

Much Ado About Nothing (10/1)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (10/1)

Never Back Down (10/1)

No Way Out (10/1)

North Dallas Forty (10/1)

One Direction: This Is Us (10/1)

Patriot Games (10/1)

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (10/4)

Permanent Midnight (10/1)

Pieces of April (10/1)

Platoon (10/1)

Play it Again, Sam (10/1)

Project Nim (10/1)

Rain Man (10/1)

Rent (10/1)

Saturday Night Fever (10/1)

Saw (10/1)

Saw 2 (10/1)

Saw 6 (10/1)

School Ties (10/1)

Set Up (10/1)

Sixteen Candles (10/1)

Snakes on a Plane (10/1)

Sneakerheadz (10/1)

Split Decisions (10/1)

Stargate (10/1)

Surf’s Up (10/1)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (10/1)

The Accused (10/1)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (10/1)

The Conspirator (10/1)

The Haunting (10/1)

The Haunting in Connecticut (10/1)

The Hunted (10/1)

The Killer Next Door (10/1)

The Ladybug (10/20)

The Last Face (10/13)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (10/1)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (10/1)

The Orphanage (10/1)

The Peacemaker (10/1)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (10/1)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (10/1)

The Wrestler (10/1)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (10/17)

Total Recall (10/1)

Trading Mom (10/1)

Trespassers (10/11)

True Colors (10/1)

True Grit (10/1)

Up in the Air (10/1)

Vampire in Brooklyn (10/1)

Varsity Blues (10/1)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (10/1)

What Lies Beneath (10/1)

Winter’s Bone (10/1)

Witness (10/1)

Wounds (10/18)

TV

60 Days In: Season 5 (10/1)

Alien Encounters: Season 2-3 (10/1)

Almost Family: Series Premiere (10/3)

American Pickers: Season 19 (10/1)

Basketball Wives LA: Seasons 1-5 (10/1)

Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Season 1 (10/1)

Born This Way: Seasons 3-4 (10/1)

Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (10/23)

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 7D (10/20)

Children of the Snow: Season 1 (10/1)

Detroit: Comeback City: Season 1 (10/1)

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Season 26 (10/1)

Drunk History: Season 6B (10/5)

Fairy Tail: Season 9C (10/21)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Season 1 (10/1)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 11 (10/1)

Halloween Baking Championship: Seasons 1-3 (10/1)

Halloween Wars: Seasons 4-7 (10/1)

Halloween Wars: Special (10/1)

House Hunters: Seasons 110 & 111 (10/1)

I Am Frankie: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie (10/4)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (10/1)

Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (10/7)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3 (10/1)

Letterkenny: Season 7 (10/14)

Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2 (10/4)

Looking For Alaska: Season 1 (10/18)

Many Shades of Jane: Season 1 (10/1)

Mountain Men: Seasons 3-4 (10/1)

Murder in the Heartland: Season 1 (10/1)

My 600-lb Life: Season 7 (10/1)

OutDaughtered: Season 4 (10/1)

Paradise Run: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)

Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1 (10/1)

Property Virgins: Seasons 16-17 (10/1)

Sailor Moon: Season 4 (10/1)

Saints & Sinners: Season 4 (10/4)

Storage Wars: Season 12 (10/1)

The Bravest Knight: Season 1B (10/11)

The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8 (10/1)

The Dude Perfect Show: Seasons 1-2 (10/1)

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Season 1 (10/1)

The Hills: Seasons 1-6 (10/1)

The Rap Game: Season 5 (10/1)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 11 (10/4)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 9 (10/7)

UFO Conspiracies: Season 1 (10/1)

Zomboat!: Series Premiere (10/25)

What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Movies

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (10/1)

Annabelle Comes Home (10/8) – available for rent or purchase

Astro Boy (10/1)

Glorifying the American Girl (10/1)

High Life (10/3)

Hoosiers (10/1)

In Search of Greatness (10/30)

Kill Chain (10/18)

Killing Zoe (10/26)

Midsommar (10/8) – available for rent or purchase

Nobody’s Fool (10/28

Patriot Games (10/1)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (10/1) – available for rent or purchase

The Accused (10/1)

The Great Gabbo (10/1)

Toy Story 4 (10/8) – available for rent or purchase

TV

Costume Quest: Season 1b (10/11)

Goliath: Season 3 (10/4)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special (10/25)

Jestination Unknown: Season 1 (TBD)

Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special (10/25)

Modern Love: Season 1 (10/18)

One Mic Stand: Season 1 (TBD)

Unforgotten: Season 3 (10/28)

Streaming on Prime Video channels

60 Minutes: Season 52 (CBS All Access) (10/6)

Babadook (Showtime) (10/14)

Madam Secretary: Season 6 (CBS All Access) (10/6)

NBA – Regular Season Start (NBA League Pass) (10/22)

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 11 (CBS All Access) (10/6)

PGA Houston Open (PGA Tour Live) (10/10)

PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (PGA Tour Live) (10/2)

S.W.A.T.: Season 3 (CBS All Access) (10/2)

SEAL Team: Season 3 (CBS All Access) (10/2)

Silicon Valley: Season 6 (HBO) (10/27)

Survivor: Season 39 (CBS All Access) (10/2)

Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Cardinals (NFL) (10/31)

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @ Broncos (NFL) (10/7)

Thursday Night Football: Eagles @ Packers (NFL) (10/3)

Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Patriots (NFL) (10/10)

Thursday Night Football: Redskins @ Vikings (NFL) (10/24)

Watchmen: Season 1 (HBO) (10/20)