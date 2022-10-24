‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Potential Roy Sibling ‘Alliance’

Good news, Succession fans: The beloved Emmy-winning HBO series following the dysfunctional Roy family and their media empire will return for a fourth season in 2023. That’s still a few months away, but today HBO dropped a short teaser trailer to whet your appetite. Although it clocks in at just under a minute, the teaser reveals big drama (what else would you expect from this show?). For Season 4 of Succession, Logan Roy has no intention of letting go of his company, and he’s gearing up for war—apparently against his own children.

“Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” he states at the opening of the trailer. “I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies.”

One thing about Logan Roy: He may be old, but he’s never lacking in confidence.

One major plot line from Season 3 of Succession involved the potential sale of Waystar Royco to tech founder Lukas Matsson. But the trailer reveals the Roy children are—maybe, finally—willing to put aside their differences and unite to wrest control of the company from their father and stop the sale of the company. The trailer doesn’t show exactly how they’re going to do that, but it does make it clear they’re up to something. Connor Roy pointedly calls his siblings “the rebel alliance,” and Kendall makes an intriguing statement:

“New gen Roys,” he says, “we have a song to sing.”

Make of that what you will, but something big is brewing in Season 4. At the end of the trailer, Tom Wambsgans turns to Shiv Roy and asks, “Do you want to talk about what happened.”

Shiv, of course, isn’t interested in discussing it—leaving Tom and the rest of us with a major cliffhanger.

Ready to rejoin the Roy clan and see what they’re up to? HBO hasn’t released a specific release date, but we do know that Succession Season 4 will premiere in spring 2023.

