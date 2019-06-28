Black Mirror

The Cast: The newest season (Series 5), includes Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, and Pom Klementieff.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: 4 previous seasons of 19 total episodes. Season 5 has 3 new episodes. Watch the trailers for Season 5 here.

How You Can Watch It: The newest season starts streaming on June 5 on Netflix.

Why You Should Watch It: This show is like The Twiglight Zone for the technology age. The series tackles a wide range of subjects, including love, relationships, dating apps, new technology, human connections, and much more, all with a dark, futuristic twist. The show is as much about society as it is about human nature—and many episodes have surprise endings that will keep you wanting more. It’s also fun to try and find Easter Eggs that connect the episodes to the overall Black Mirror universe.