Catch-22

The Cast: Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, and George Clooney.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: 1 season of 6 episodes.

How You Can Watch It: Streaming on Hulu.

Why You Should Watch It: The adaptation of the classic Joseph Heller novel follows John Yossarian, a US Army Air Forces bombardier in World War II, trying to survive while dealing with a seemingly endless stream of missions. The show has been getting strong reviews (86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and has a fantastic cast, including Men’s Journal cover star Kyle Chandler. The former Friday Night Lights star plays Colonel Cathcart on the series and in Clooney’s eyes, Chandler has helped bring the right dimension to the character: “He’s the only guy I know who could’ve taken Cathcart from a vindictive buffoon to, by the end, a guy you have sympathy for,” Clooney said in Chandler’s cover story.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!