Jack Ryan

The Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, Michael Kelly, Abbie Cornish

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: Season 1 had 8 episodes, while Season 2 likely will have the same. Season 3 has already been officially picked up.

How You Can Watch It: On Amazon Prime. Season 2 starts streaming on November 1.

Why You Should Watch It: It’s an action-packed look at the iconic Tom Clancy character and since it’s on TV, it gives more time to develop the stories and the characters than some of the movies did. It combines the espinonage thriller aspect along with badass action for a great combination. The first season followed a mission in the Middle East, while Season 2 shifts to South America.

Here’s a look at Season 2: