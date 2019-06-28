Lodge 49

The Cast: Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, and Eric Allan Kramer.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: 1 Season of 10 episodes, with Season 2 set to premiere on August 12, 2019.

How You Can Watch It: On AMC and streaming on the AMC website.

Why You Should Watch It: Executive produced by actor Paul Giamatti, this series can be described as a mix between surfer noir, comedy, and a hangout show, with a little bit of the mystical mixed in. It’s a weird combo, but that’s why it works so well. Another reason it works is because of the performance of Russell, who is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. His charming, surfer-bro like performance is perfect for the show and he brings out comedy and drama with ease. While the show isn’t as action-packed as others on this list, it’s one you’ll want to return back to.