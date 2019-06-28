Mindhunter

The Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: 1 Season of 10 episodes with a second season of 10 episodes coming out on August 16, 2019.

How You Can Watch It: Streaming on Netflix.

Why You Should Watch It: With crime documentaries and crime stories getting more and more popular, this show gives a unique take on the genre, taking you into the minds of some of the worst criminals in America. The best way to sum up the show is from a line by McCallany’s character Bill Tench: “How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?”

The show is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and is produced by two heavy-hitters in director David Fincher, and Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron. Set in the late 1970s as investigators are first learning how to understand serial killers, it details the birth of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit and features notorious criminals like Ed Kemper and Richard Speck. The second season is expected to have new characters appear, including Ted Bundy and Charles Manson.